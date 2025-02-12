Wet Nose: This Adoptable Dog is Perfect for Any Family

Billings' featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet is a handsome dog, which YVAS has named Hydro Flask. Animal control picked up this boy as a stray on the far West End about a week ago. Per policy, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter holds the dog for three days, hoping the owner will come forward.

Hydro Flask didn't have a tag on his collar, nor was he microchipped. We can't believe that someone isn't missing this pup, because he is very, very sweet. He's a tiny bit shy at first but quickly warms up to new people and places.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Hydro Flask just wants to be your buddy for life.

Hydro Flask is believed to be a Red Tick / Aussie cattle dog mix. He's four years old and knows how to sit and shake. We instantly got the impression that Hydro Flask will make an excellent family pet. He's calm and gentle, with a handsome multi-colored coat. The shelter has him listed as 66 pounds, but we'd estimate he's more like 75.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

He seemed moderately interested in our bag of dog treats, preferring attention over food. He knows how to sit and shake and handles a leash well. Hydro Flask seems to be the kind of dog that would be equally happy going on adventures with you or cuddling on the couch.

YVAS Fast Facts:

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is the largest rescue shelter in Montana. In 2024, over 7,000 animals came through their doors. Nearly 3,000 strays were brought in, with over 1,100 of them returned to their owners.

Get our free mobile app

He's such a good dog. Credit Michael Foth, TSM He's such a good dog. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

YVAS also placed over 2,500 adoptions, performed over 3,100 spays/neuters, and over 740 animals were placed in foster. You can browse all of the animals currently available for adoption at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter HERE. Thank you, Shipton's Big R for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

The Eye Popping Food Prices of 1860s Montana Do you think egg prices are bad now? Be glad you didn't live in 1860s Montana when the cost of essentials like sugar, flour, vegetables, and eggs was through the roof. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth