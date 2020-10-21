Wet Nose Wednesday: Jax is Back!

We're welcoming Jax back to Wet Nose Wednesday. He's looking for his perfect person, and is waiting for you at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 3-year old Jax:

My goodness… this boy is just a giant teddy bear. Jax is so sweet, no words can even explain. He will love his person with every bone in his body, and enjoys being a little shadow. He has been picked on by other dogs, which has led him to be terrified of them… with that said, he has potential to get along with another dog as long as they aren’t too much for his fragile being.

If you want to find out more about adopting this sweet boy, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Chatot, the 1-year old Border Collie mix, found her forever home!

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is accepting pictures for their Howl-O-Ween virtual pet photo contest through October 28, with winners being announced on October 31. Email a picture of your pet in their "most paw-some costume" to info@yvas.org.