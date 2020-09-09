Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Barnaby
Our featured Wet Nose this week from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is Barnaby. He's a 4-month old Labrador Mix who is looking for a forever home.
To find out more about adopting Barnaby from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.
UPDATE: Mwanza, the 1-year old Austrailian Shepherd mix found her forever home.
The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is highlighting black cats this week, and offering a $10 adoption fee for black cats, when you donate a case of wet cat food to the shelter.
If you don't need a new cat, but still want to help, you can purchase wet cat food through an Amazon page that was set up by YVAS. CLICK HERE to find out more.
Black cats can get a bad rep, but we just don't understand! Instead, we want to take the next week to share seven facts...
Posted by Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter on Tuesday, September 8, 2020