Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Barnaby

Our featured Wet Nose this week from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is Barnaby. He's a 4-month old Labrador Mix who is looking for a forever home.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

To find out more about adopting Barnaby from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Mwanza, the 1-year old Austrailian Shepherd mix found her forever home.

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is highlighting black cats this week, and offering a $10 adoption fee for black cats, when you donate a case of wet cat food to the shelter.

If you don't need a new cat, but still want to help, you can purchase wet cat food through an Amazon page that was set up by YVAS. CLICK HERE to find out more.