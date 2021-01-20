Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Drake the Lab

We're doing our part to find forever homes for our furry friends at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, and this week we're spotlighting Drake. He's a 9-year old Labrador who is waiting to be adopted at YVAS.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this big loveable guy:

Oh Drake.. who couldn’t love this boy?! This well distinguished gentleman is the most well behaved sir in town! Drake might not go 0-100 real quick, or make your hotline bling... but he will love you like his bed and fur-momma. He has potential to do well in any home, with other dogs, kids, and maybe even cats! Don’t miss out on this chart toppin dog!

Credit: YVAS

If Drake looks like he may be the perfect addition to your family, CLICK HERE to get more information about adoption.

UPDATE: Last week's featured Wet Nose, Ruby the Border Collie mix, found her person last weekend! 100 percent adoption rate for animals we've made famous on Wet Nose Wednesday continues, thanks to you!

To see more DOGS who are available for adoption, CLICK HERE.

To see more CATS who are available for adoption, CLICK HERE.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is now offering Puppy Classes with a certified trainer, and it's an accelerated course, so even busy families can participate. Puppies must be between 10 weeks and six months to be part of the class, and proof of age-appropriate vaccinations will be required.

Bringing home a new puppy means lots fun & excitement. It’s also means learning lots about your new puppy and we want to... Posted by Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter on Monday, January 18, 2021

Stop by the shelter for more information, or call 406-294-1137.