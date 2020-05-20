Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Jazzy

Our featured Wet Nose this week is Jazzy the cat. She's 5 months old and has been at the shelter since February. Let's meet this spunky little girl:

Jazzy loves attention, gets along with other cats, and we can't wait to find her FURever home. CLICK HERE to find out more about adopting Jazzy, or any of the animals at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

We're in the height of kitten season, so we'll be having lots of kittens and cats. Come on down and we'll be happy to connect you with an animal. -Tiffany Smith, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Outreach Coordinator

Cricket, the 10-month old Terrier Mix featured last week, has been adopted. That means 100 percent of the animals featured on Wet Nose Wednesday are now living in their forever homes.