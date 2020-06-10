Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Lady and Bug

We are featuring two kittens this week for Wet Nose Wednesday, and both are looking to find their forever homes.

Lady and Bug are available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, but they won't be there for long.

If you would like to meet Lady or Bug in person, or to find out more about adopting an animal from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE.

There's a big need for foster homes right now, as Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter gets into kitten season. To find out more about becoming a foster home with YVAS, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose, Magnito the 2-year old long haired cat, found his person. That's a 100 percent adoption rate for animals that were seen on Wet Nose Wednesday!

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

If you're planning on traveling with your pet this summer, American Humane reminds you to have proper identification on your animal, including the address of the final destination where you are headed. If traveling by car, keep your pet on the same bathroom break schedule as they would be at the house. And never leave your pet unattended in a car, or in the airport.

CLICK HERE to see what Montana law says about leaving pets in hot cars.

Here are some other things to know about taking your pet along for the journey, according to American Humane: