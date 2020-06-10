Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Lady and Bug
We are featuring two kittens this week for Wet Nose Wednesday, and both are looking to find their forever homes.
Lady and Bug are available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, but they won't be there for long.
If you would like to meet Lady or Bug in person, or to find out more about adopting an animal from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter
There's a big need for foster homes right now, as Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter gets into kitten season.
UPDATE: Last weeks featured Wet Nose, Magnito the 2-year old long haired cat, found his person. That's a 100 percent adoption rate for animals that were seen on Wet Nose Wednesday!
If you're planning on traveling with your pet this summer, American Humane reminds you to have proper identification on your animal, including the address of the final destination where you are headed. If traveling by car, keep your pet on the same bathroom break schedule as they would be at the house. And never leave your pet unattended in a car, or in the airport.
Montana law says about leaving pets in hot cars.
Here are some other things to know about taking your pet along for the journey, according to American Humane:
- Whether going by plane, train, or automobile, train your pet to travel in his kennel. This invaluable training will make the entire traveling experience less stressful to the animal, whether across the country or across town.
- Make sure your kennel is the proper size for your animal. It should be large enough for your pet to stand and turn around in comfortably. Kennels should be properly labeled with “This end up” and “Live animal” stickers if traveling by plane.
- If traveling by plane, book direct non-stop flights. Inform flight attendants that you have a pet in cargo, if it is unable to be in the cabin with you.
- As a general rule, puppies and kittens, sick animals, animals in heat, and frail or pregnant animals should not travel by air. Animals that are “pug-nosed” should not fly in the cargo area of a plane. If your animal is too large to fly in the cabin with you, perhaps a stay at the boarding kennel would be a safer choice.
- Bring copies of vaccination records with you, as you never know when you might need them. Health certificates are generally required to fly with an animal on an airline.
- Plan well in advance. Some states have strict regulations on traveling with pets. Don’t be caught at the last minute. Boarding kennels fill quickly during the high-travel holiday season, so it may be difficult to find a vacancy at the last minute.