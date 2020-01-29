Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Marionette

Our featured Wet Nose this week is Marionette. She's a 1-year old Australian Shepherd Mix that waiting for you at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Marionette weighs about 40 pounds and is blue merle in color. To find out more, or meet her, visit Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter at 1735 Monad Road in Billings.

June, the Wet Nose formerly known as Baby Bear, is looking for her forever home:

Miss Frizzell is still looking for her person. CLICK HERE to meet this 2-year old Shepherd Mix.

Credit: Ashley Warren, Townsquare Media

