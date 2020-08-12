Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Rooster

Our featured Wet Nose this week is Rooster. He's a 4-year old Heeler Mix who is available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about 4-year old Rooster:

Rooster is always up and ready to go in the mornings! This bright eyed pup loves following his people around, especially for some outdoor activities. He doesn’t seem to like other dogs, but he wouldn’t mind a home with kiddos! He will most likely want to chase cats.

UPDATE: Mollie Mae, the 7-year old German Shepherd Mix, found her forever home.

Leroy is an 11-year old Pit Bull Terrier Mix, and would be a great addition to a family with kids in the home. He's still looking for his person, and is part of the Seniors Adopting Seniors program.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about Leroy:

Leroooy Jenkiiins! This gentleman is ALWAYS smiling, and his tail is never tired of wagging! Leroy is looking for a calm home to retire in, but still wants to go on adventures here and there. He would prefer a home of his own, where he’s the only “fur-child” but does have the potential to get along with cats, and loves kids!

