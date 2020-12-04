We’ve Asked for a Lot, and We Want to Say Thanks: Friday Fragments
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
- Every Friday in my article, I look back on my week and recount the ups and downs of it. And in today's exciting episode I'm looking ahead to about 11:34 a.m. as I am going to play some December golf. My golf course, Pryor Creek is revamping the tee box on 17 west. Good. Is there any chance that we could get an extremely tall fence on the left and the little coolie on the right filled in? Asking for a friend.
- I was issued new license plates that look exactly like the old ones for my 12-year-old Corvette. The good news is that they only cost me ninety-two dollars this year. And I've got personalized plates. Next year I can get permanent plates, according to the website.
- We learned the story about why brides throw their garters at weddings. I also learned about the death of the Canadian rock band Loverboy's bass player. Sharks. Wasn't pretty.
- If you don't know already, I'm not much of a handyman. But sometimes you don't have any choice. My dryer kept stopping and showing a d90 code. So I Googled it and found out that d90 means a 90% blockage. Not good. My dryer vent goes up and out through my roof, so I wrestled that heavy son of a gun out of there and took the foil vent part off and used my vacuum to suck lint out wherever I could get the nozzle to. But I wasn't getting much lint. Finally, I looked more closely at my filter. The intricate mesh had gotten plugged. Over the four years that I've owned the dryer, Ill clean the lint out every time but I had never scrubbed it in water. Problem solved. But there are two things. First, I need a vacuum that's smaller and easier to get into tight spaces than my old upright machine. And secondly, when I need a new dryer, I'm not going to check Consumer Reports. I'm going to buy the lightest one that I can find.
- Lastly, I want to say thank you to everybody who sent us money this year because we've asked for your help a lot this year. With your help we bought more metal detectors for schools, gave some cash to the Laurel PD Canine unit, gave $50,000 to the Billings PD for body cameras, fed 1500 families, and this week we're helping cancer-stricken children and their families.
I'm proud to live where I do.