What Do You Want To Hear?

The way things are.

If you've listened to us much, then you've probably heard me complain about how our company runs our radio station. (Doesn't every employee think that they could run their place of employment better than the folks who own it?)

For the trolls and "haters" who take shots at us on these blogs, this will be perfect for you.

What would you do?

If Cat Country was your radio station, what would you do differently than what we do now? Would you add more news? What about a request hour? What would you get rid of? Would you hire announcers from another media outlet to be on later in the day? I mean it's all up to you now. You've got employees to pay, so you better make changes that are going to increase revenue!

What about contests? Do you like our "fly aways" to see the big stars perform in other cities? Or are you more of a "let's give away cars" kind of owner?

What about a Christmas party? Are you springing for one this year?

Not that easy, is it?

It's actually a lot harder to run a profitable radio station than you might think. That's one of the reasons that I've never tried to become an owner. In fact, I've never even been in management. Most of the time those positions are just a babysitting job. With us, we do our show and then go home. No meetings. No hassles. I much prefer it that way.

It will be interesting to see what you folks think.