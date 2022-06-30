What Does Mark Think About on His Way to Work?

Sunrise with my hours means that it's never going to be very light out on my drive to work. This morning I was admiring another great sunrise at the end of my street, so I stopped and took a picture.

Then it's about a 15-minute drive. I zone out a do a little thinking. And I'll go over all the thoughts that popped into my head this morning:

I need to buy a chainsaw.

I can't wait to talk about the Carnival Cruise brawl this morning.

Mom's, step moms, sister's, and Granny Wilson's birthdays are next month.

I wonder what time I should leave for the Red Lodge broadcast tomorrow? Wow, we've been doing promotions in Red Lodge since the 80s.

Oh there's another foundation they're pouring. That's two this week.

If I got out before noon, I could play 18 today.

I wonder what ever happened to my first roommate, Steve Bakken. He's not on Facebook.

Montana's cellular coverage is better than our news coverage. Reporters don't work overnights anymore.

Man, I hated working midnight to six when I started.

I'm getting low on jerky.

If your car has fenders that are different colors than the rest of the car, you are shady and need not drive next to me.

Did I remember my wallet?

That guy leaves his Christmas lights up year-round.

My mind is a busy, busy place to be when I'm commuting.

Then as I get closer to our hotel my mind shifts to "where are the people that sleep in the flower beds going to be this morning?"

I really enjoy talking to myself. But it was a really nice sunrise.