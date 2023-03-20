I can think of a couple of dozen of places here close to home that the U.S. Department of State should be telling Americans to stay away from. We live in one of them.

All of these stupid warnings for people looking to go to certain locations, because they believe it's just too dangerous. How come Billings hasn't made the list yet?

Another shooting over the weekend that hurt a police officer and now yet another this morning with a homicide at the 200 block of North 18th Street. Why aren't officials telling tourists to avoid Billings, Montana?

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Two shootings at South Beach last week during Spring break and yet no stay away or do not travel advisories in their orders, only a curfew and state of emergency declaration. There were murders in New York City and yet all the news agencies were telling people to come to the St. Patty's Day parade and enjoy the holiday and what New York has to offer.

How about heading to Chicago for a wonderful murder-filled and gang-shooting weekend? No warnings to not go there.

Plan your next visit to California and visit the beautiful city of San Francisco; while enjoying the city by the bay, step on a discarded drug needle or into a big steaming pile of feces on the sidewalk.

You folks go ahead, I know I feel much safer where we travel every year for the Flakes trip than I do in my own country. Isn't that sad? And until there are some consequences and accountability for people making places unsafe, it will never get any better. Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago, found that out didn't she?

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m. for a big announcement...