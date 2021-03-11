Why I Don’t Eat Dessert at Restaurants

There is a new entree that is going to appear at Red Robin restaurants now, Donatos pizza. Wow, that's going to be a dilemma. I'm not sure if I want a bowl of clam chowder mixed with pizza but I'm willing to try. I've never had their pizza before, but it must be popular. The one thing that I never have at restaurants is dessert. I think one of the reasons is by the end of the meal I'm ready to get the heck out of there. The other would be the cost. Desserts tend to be expensive and for people who have a sweet tooth, it's instant cash. When we use to go out with the kids, we would stop for ice cream once in a while, but that is also going up in price. Imagine dairy farmers were pouring milk in the sewer and ice cream was 6 bucks a half gallon for some brands. Maybe Ben and Jerry's needs to come out with a new ice cream flavor called "Tightwad," Just for folks like me. See ya Friday.

KEEP READING: 13 Businesses That Should Open a Location in Billings It's not news anymore that Billings is a great place to start a business. Just look at the new businesses that have popped up in the last two years, and businesses are continuing to start or expand here. Even though just about any business would be great to have in our community, there are a few that we think Billings could use.