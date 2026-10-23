If you've read any of my articles over the past 10 years, you might notice a somewhat frequent theme... food. I like eating food, making food, sharing good food, and writing about food. Not in a food-snob fashion, because I'm certainly not, but more like an average-Joe Montanan.

Montana has one Cheba Hut location, at Shiloh Crossing in Billings. I wrote about it back in January as "coming soon" HERE. It opened in early 2026, and since then I've eaten there several times. Just last week we took my girls (ages 14 & 10) for their first time, and they loved it.

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Credit Cheba Hut Credit Cheba Hut

Cheba Hut's toasted subs are very good.

They don't skimp on the meats or fillings; the bread is good, they have fun desserts and munchies, and most locations (including Billings) have a bar. The Billings location serves beer and wine.

Anyway, if you haven't had a chance to try a Cheba Hut sandwich, or if you're a loyal customer, you might want to take advantage of Nugsgiving, its "annual thank-you to the people who keep its toasters busy."

Credit Cheba Hut Credit Cheba Hut

What's a Nug?

If you've never been to Cheba Hut, the motif is influenced by cannabis culture. Most of the menu items are named after marijuana in some fashion. For example, one of their sandwiches is called the AK-47, named after an OG strain of cannabis.

Note: None of Cheba Hut's items contain THC or CBD.

Cheba Hut's Nugs are 4-inch sandwiches, and on November 17th from 4:20 PM to 10 PM, you can get a free Nug. No app necessary, no loyalty club necessary, no other purchase necessary. Just free. In-store only.

Cheba Hut - 4 Cheba Hut - 4

Or you could get an order of Pretzel Nugs (soft pretzel bites tossed in garlic butter, salt, and Cheba’s legendary Shake, served with housemade honey mustard for dunking) for free.

Nice. Added bonus? The first 100 guests 21+ at every shop will also score a 3-pack of pre-rolled cones from DaySavers.

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