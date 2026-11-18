Credit Michael Foth, TSM

If you're looking for a gift that delivers a little taste of Montana, I've got a pretty tasty suggestion. And even better, you might not have to pay a dime for it!

Cat Country 102.9 and Yellowstone Gift Box Company are giving away five $50 gift cards, just in time for the holidays. That's five chances to win a box packed with delicious goodies made right here in Big Sky Country.

If you've ever received one of these boxes, you know what I'm talking about.

You open the lid, move aside those little wood shavings, and discover an assortment of Montana goodness. We're talking locally made meats, cheeses, jams, jellies, candies, and plenty of other treats that are almost too good to share. Almost.

Credit TSM Billings

Enter below for your chance to win one of five Yellowstone Gift Boxes!

These make fantastic holiday gifts for friends, family members, business clients, or anyone on your list who appreciates a little Montana flavor. Of course, there's absolutely nothing wrong with keeping one for yourself, either. I won't tell.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Where to Find Yellowstone Gift Boxes in Billings

Ordering from the Yellowstone Gift Box Company is super easy online, or you can shop for a limited selection of Yellowstone Gift Box Company products at two Billings locations:

Casual Space: 601 24th St. West, next to Hansen Music near 24th and Broadwater.

601 24th St. West, next to Hansen Music near 24th and Broadwater. Maker's Market: 4220 State Ave.

Credit TSM Billings

Want to send a little Montana sunshine to someone who lives elsewhere? No problem! Their gift boxes can be shipped to all 50 states. Good luck, happy holidays, and don't forget to enter below!

The Best 'Montana' Secret Santa Gifts Under $25 Don't be a lame Secret Santa this year... here are 10 suggestions every Montanan will appreciate at the white elephant gift exchange. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth