I think now I understand why they call it a cold SNAP. In this kind of weather, anything that you touch, pull on or give a little bump to will break. The bad news is, it's going to get worse before it gets better. Just be thankful that you didn't live in Duluth Minnesota in 2013-14. That winter they were below zero for 60 days. It's bad enough living in Minnesota, but 60 days of below zero? No thank you.

Keep in mind it takes way more energy to heat a home than to cool it. We already are dealing with spotted black-outs on the west coast in the summer. What are we going to do when all oil, gas and coal are eliminated and it's all renewable energy? There is no way we will be able to keep up with the electricity demands of a cold winter. Oh, you better make sure your electric car or truck is fully charged for a day like today too. See ya tomorrow at 5.