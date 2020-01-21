With Lucky’s Market Closing, Is Door Opening For Trader Joe’s?

A Lucky's Market employee, who did not want their identity revealed, confirmed the upcoming closing of the store's location in Billings at 1603 Grand Avenue.

According to USA Today, the Boulder, Colorado based food retailer will close 32 of their 39 stores in 10 states. That will include Lucky's Market in Missoula. The decision to close stores comes less than 2 months after The Kroger Co. announced they would divest their interest in Lucky's, according to Progressive Grocer.

When Lucky's does close and move out, that will leave a prime space in West Park Promenade. And there's one name that immediately comes to mind as a new tenant. Trader Joe's.

According to their website, Trader Joe's will take requests of where to open new stores. While they say there are no guarantees, "being wanted" is what matters to them. So let's show Trader Joe's that they are wanted in Billings, and we have a perfect location for their first Montana store.

CLICK HERE to help convince Trader Joe's to move into the location that will soon be vacant when Lucky's Market closes.

We're sad to see Lucky's go and we appreciated all they did for our community. Here's just one story that demonstrates their positive impact on Billings:

Lucky's Market Gives Free Lunch to Government Employees