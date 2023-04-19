Stretching Your Dollar in Billings and Saving Your Budget

People are going to hate this one...

We had a call this morning from someone who wanted to know if there was anywhere that she could get some free cat litter. My point was why have so many cats if you can't afford them?

I know that's really cold but sometimes people need to hear things like that.

With the costs of things these days it getting tougher and tougher to pay bills. I get it too, believe me, everything in ag-related purchases has gone through the roof.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

I truly believe that there is something in everyone's budget no matter what your income is that we could cut to save money. The problem do we have the discipline to do it? All of your cable or satellite TV, for instance. You could cut all of that and save a bundle.

IPhone IPhone loading...

Phone options and services could all be trimmed to basics. Food budgets and selections can be changed. Eat at home for every meal and watch how much you save. Buy store brands instead of name brands. All of these pennies and dollars will add up.

Get our free mobile app

Once again the question is do we have the discipline to enact these changes until we can recover. I know that more hours or a little part-time work somewhere is a helping hand for many too but for some it's not an option. We need to ask ourselves, how did we get in this predicament to start with, maybe that's where the answer will come from. I know when I have problems with things I look in the mirror, that's where it started. I need to fix it.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.