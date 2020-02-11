1-2″ Snow for Billings Could Make Wednesday Commute Hazardous

The National Weather Service is predicting up to two inches of snow for Billings through Wednesday (2/12), which could make the morning drive a little tricky.

Snow showers are expected to arrive late tonight in Yellowstone County, with occasional wind gusts over 40 mph. Heavier snowfall amounts are likely in areas south of Billings, with Red Lodge and Fort Smith possibly getting up to four inches by the end of Wednesday.

Heavy winds are expected through tonight (2/11) and will make travel difficult for motorists with high profile vehicles. Blowing snow and crosswinds up to 60 mph are possible in the Big Timber and Livingston area.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 11pm MST tonight (2/11) through 11pm MST Wednesday (2/12) for the Sheridan foothills (WY), and for southern Rosebud, southern Big Horn, and Bighorn Canyon in Montana.

