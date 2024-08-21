Giving Away 30 Guns In 30 Days For A Good Cause

You have a chance to win in the Billings Firefighters Local 521 Benevolent Fund Gun-A-Day Raffle during the month of September on Cat Country 102.9. Tickets are available while supplies last at Scheels in Shiloh Crossing. The first day of the drawing is September 3rd, 2024 after Labor Day Weekend. Winners can

claim their prize at Scheels and are eligible to exchange their prize value for store credit. Proceeds stay local and support families who fall on hard times in the Billings community. The Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit that has given back over 500,000 dollars since its inception.

Listen to Cat Country 102.9 on weekday mornings between 5:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. when the daily drawing happens. Saturday and Sunday's winners will be drawn the following Monday morning. The Grand Prize is a Shiloh Sharps made in Big Timber, Montana.

Get our free mobile app

We will update the winners below as they are selected:

Date: Gun Winner: Name, City