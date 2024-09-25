How to Stay Broke: Golf, Stock Cars, and Expensive Hobbies

For Weird Wednesday, we asked listeners what habits will keep you broke. Of course, we got gambling and smoking as answers, but we also received a few surprises that I completely agreed with.

Horses are extremely expensive. One lady told me that buying the horse is the cheapest part, and I believe her.

We also got bowling and golfing as answers. I don't bowl, but I throw a few thousand at golf every summer. Membership, a new club or two (because it's the clubs, not the golfer), golf balls, and whatever this year's random accessory is. And those have been speakers that also give you distance to the green, cell phone holders, monogrammed flasks, and the latest style of golf ball retriever.

Another great answer was kids' traveling teams. Our daughter only played volleyball for a couple of years, so we only had to go as far as Lewistown and Bozeman. But, God forbid that your kid is good—you're going to tournaments all over America year-round. The dollars can add up fast, but they're only young once. I don't regret spending any of that money.

Another big one is racing. I always wanted to drive my own stock car, but to make it affordable, you have to turn your own wrenches. And since I'm not sure which end of a wrench is which, I don't have a race car. But I do have entire weekends with nothing to do, unlike stock car drivers.

My biggest money waster is going out to eat. Cooking for one is no fun, even if it does save you a lot of money. Also, I don't want to eat a batch of my chili for 10 days in a row.