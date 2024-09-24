Seeing Double: Flakes Fund Goggles for Sober Lessons

The Breakfast Flakes back the blue. Always have. We've written checks to help buy body cameras for BPD officers. We gave money to help the Laurel K-9 unit get started. We sponsored "sniffs" at schools with canine Mira through K-316 Detections. And that's all in addition to buying metal detectors for every school in the area that wanted them.

Kids' safety has always been important to us.

So, we got an email from our Chief of Police, Rich St. John, inquiring about some help in buying goggles that school resource officers can use to teach kids what it's like to drive while impaired—not just on alcohol, but also on THC. Apparently, there's been some discussion with kids who think it's OK to drive while high now that pot is legal here. Not the case.

We had the school resource officers from Lewis & Clark and Billings Senior in this morning to present them with a check to cover two sets of these goggles. The different goggles have varying levels of blurriness, representing different levels of intoxication.

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM loading...

Once the officers get these, they're going to come on our show and let us try them on. I can't wait to see Paul when he's "high" on pot.

All these things that we do are made possible by our listening community, who donate to the Flakesgiving Fund year after year. And with those funds, we are trying to do as much good as we can.

Thanks for listening, and thanks for your years of support.