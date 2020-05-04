With restaurants, and many other stores opening back up today, here are seven establishments in the Magic City that I'll be visiting before the weekend:

Mozevo on Grand Avenue is back open, so I'll be finding a night to spend by the fireplace on their patio. While their Central Avenue location has been open for drive through service, both locations are now open for sit down service with half seating capacity.

Bernie's Diner, in the Northern Hotel, is now doing dine-in service. Looking forward to sitting down for their Avacado and Tomato Benedict with Elk sausage.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Big Dipper Ice Cream has reopened their lobby and patio in downtown Billings. A walk down to Broadway Avenue to grab a scoop of Salvador Coffee and a scoop of Huckleberry is on my to-do list.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

While I'm thinking ice cream, Softies is open. They had such a response on the first weekend, they had to close early after running out of mix. Softies is open every night 12:30pm to 9pm, according to their Facebook page.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

3301 Marketplace opened last Monday (4/27), and is open 10am to 6pm Monday through Saturday, and closed Sunday. If you're looking to find something you didn't know you needed, this is the place to start.

Jake's Downtown will reopen on Wednesday at 4pm for carryout and dine-in service. I'll be dropping by for my favorite Santa Fe Blackened Shrimp Salad.



At Home, The Home Decor Superstore, will officially open this Thursday (5/7). Like with any grand opening in Billings, expect a long line to get in for the first week it's open.