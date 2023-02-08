A Nugget of Love is Ready to be Adopted and She’s a Beaut!

Wet Nose Wednesday

Nugget is her name and being beautiful is her game. Nugget looking for her forever home. She came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) as a stray and is a bit shy. She seemed to gravitate towards women more so, and loves to be around her human for support. It seems she is standoffish just a bit, but with time and patience she will gain confidence and become your best friend. Her fur is as soft as it looks too! What a beauty.

Paul from the Breakfast Flakes tried winning over Nugget's love.

She was skeptical at first but then obliged to get head scratches. She is very well-behaved and quiet. She's got all her vaccines and is spayed. Nugget just needs her forever home to take her in, and offer some patience to build that bond we all love and adore in dogs.

Personality and Breed

Nugget is a Shar Pei mix with the most stunning face. She does well in the car and enjoys taking walks. Candace from YVAS told us she gets along with most dogs, but a meet and greet with other dogs is definitely necessary. We don’t know if she would be great with kids yet, or cats. But we can always try. She has a bit of nervous energy, but once she gets to know you, she is quite comfortable.

If you’d like more information on this stunning girl named Nugget, contact Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been around the Billings Community since 2007 and became the official city companion for sheltering animals in 2009. Since the creation of YVAS, they have become the largest animal shelter in Montana, with over 5,000 animals coming through their doors each year.

Right now, YVAS is more than just a shelter. They work toward reuniting lost pets with their owners, provide adoption services, offer foster care for pets, and go out of their way to volunteer in the community.

