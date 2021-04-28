Action Movie Starring Alec Baldwin Will Be Filmed in Billings, Extras Needed
What is being described as "an epic disaster action movie" by The Hollywood Reporter, will be filmed on location in Montana beginning next month, and producers are looking for extras.
According to the post on the Montana Film Office Facebook page, the feature film "Supercell" starring Alec Baldwin will film in Billings from May 6 through May 20, and they are still needing extras for the film that preferably have "SUVs, pickups or other "stormchasing" style vehicles."
The "day rate" for movie extras is $64 for an 8-hour day, plus overtime, according to the Montana Film Office. Producers for the movie "Supercell" are also looking for "an Asian male around 20 years old for a key background / extra role," according to the Montana Film Office.
Anyone who is interested in being a movie extra should email a recent photo, availability, resume, and "personal physical description" to: supercellextras@gmail.com.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Supercell" will follow the son of a legendary storm chaser who is killed by a "massive super tornado," and now the father's legacy has been "turned into a storm-chasing tourist business, run by the greedy and reckless Zane Rogers, played by Alec Baldwin."
The Montana House of Representatives recently approved a bill that would help lure more of the film industry into the Treasure State. Known as the MEDIA Act (Montana Economic Development Industry Advancement Act), the bill would raise tax credit for movie studios from $10 million to $250 million.
