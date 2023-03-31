Actions Speak Louder Than Words; Mark Thanks Cat Country Supporters

I took my daughter out for dinner recently. And when we were done eating and walking out, some folks stopped us and chatted for a minute. These folks had been out to Paul's place when we did the barn raising.

And when she and I got in the pickup, she asked me if it bothered me. I had to ask, "Does what bother me?" She explained that almost every time she was out to eat with me, we have run into people who listen to our radio station. Not every single person that listens calls or e-mails us, so this is a chance for them to tell us something they heard on our show or answer questions they have.

Most importantly, those folks support us. Those folks showed up to help at the barn raising. When we do Flakesgiving or buy metal detectors for schools or anything else that the Flakesgiving Fund gets behind, these are the kind of people who send money, show up to help, or both.

And she and I were sitting at home last night, there was a knock at my door. Monte Wetsch Schaules hand-delivered a letter from Brandon Whittman, who wrote us directly.

He explained that in addition to being the CEO and GM of Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, he serves on the board of directors at Cobank and Farm Credit Council. He gets to direct funds to what he believes are good causes. So on behalf of Cobank and Brandon, Flakesgiving got a $5,000 donation. Amazing. Thanks for supporting us for so many years.

And to quote a line from your letter, "I've always believed that actions speak louder than words". I believe you.