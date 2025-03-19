Adopt Sweet ‘Aquilla’ for FREE at YVAS in Billings

Billings' featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet has quite the backstory. Aquilla is a two-year-old Blue Tick Australian Cattle Dog mix that arrived at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter after a concerned resident found her on the run with a face full of porcupine quills.

This pup didn't have a microchip and sadly, nobody came forward to claim her. Aquilla has been at the shelter for far too long (going on three weeks!) and we can't find any good reasons why; she's very sweet and loving, with a calm demeanor. Since she's a "long hauler" at YVAS, they're waiving her adoption fee. You can take her home for FREE.

Painful porcupine pet encounters.

Surprisingly, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter receives several animals yearly that have had porcupine encounters. Aquilla had all of the quills successfully removed from her snout by one of their staff veterinarians.

Cow dogs are typically a bit on the hyperactive side, but Aquilla is not. She's somewhat timid at first and is very laid back. Derek Wulf, Humane Education Coordinator at YVAS said Aquilla did well on the car ride over, and she seems to play well with other dogs.

Thanks to a grant, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is now able to waive all reclaim fees in 2025. Wulf said studies indicate that RTO (return to owner) rates climb significantly when pet owners don't have to pay a fee.

Adoption Madness continues through the end of March at YVAS.

If you're on the fence about adopting a new-to-you forever friend, and the adoption fee has been holding you back, get to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter before April 1 to adopt ANY ADULT DOG FOR JUST $10. A savings of $150!

Thank you, Shipton's Big R for supporting pet adoption in the Billings area. Browse all of the cats and dogs currently available at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter HERE.