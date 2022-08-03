Adorable 10-Week Old Puppy Needs Family to Love in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week from the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is a 10-week-old Dachshund mix named Graham Cracker. He's looking for his FURever home.

Graham Cracker won't be available for long, so to find out more about adoption, CLICK HERE.

Also looking for her person is Neila. She's a Boston Terrier / Heeler mix who is 11 years old.

Credit: YVAS Credit: YVAS loading...

CLICK HERE to set up an appointment to meet her, or to find out more information.

Our featured Wet Nose from last week, Quarry has been adopted.

Credit: YVAS Credit: YVAS loading...

The low-cost spay and neuter clinic is coming up on August 27, and there are still some openings for male cats. If you like to set up an appointment or get on the waiting list for August. CLICK HERE.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is always looking for foster families who can help temporarily care and shelter animals in their own homes.

To find out how to become a foster, and get the list of requirements, CLICK HERE.

If you've lost a dog, or if you've found a stray pet, here's what you need to do:

Outside city limits, but within Yellowstone County:

Stray dogs picked up by Yellowstone County Animal Control (406-256-2958) will be brought to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. County Animal Control typically does not pick up lost/stray cats found in the county.

Even if your pet goes missing from the county, we highly recommend filing a lost report with YVAS and following the steps below as these animals can make their way into city limits/YVAS.

Inside Billings city limits:

Stray animals picked up by Billings Animal Control will be brought to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

CLICK HERE to find out more about Lost and Found animals in Billings.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.