Another Shooting on 1400 Block of 1st Avenue North in Billings

There was another shooting in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North over Memorial Day weekend, which is the fourth shooting related incident in just over a month in that location.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, a 33-year old man arrived at a Billings area hospital on Sunday night (5/30) suffering from a single gun shot wound, with reportedly "non-life threatening injuries."

Sgt. Puckett from the Billings Police Department reports the incident occurred around 9:45pm MDT on Sunday in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North, the location of the Lazy K-T Motel.

A suspect in the shooting is unknown at the time this story was published, and an investigation is on-going, according to Billings Police.

Three other shooting incidents at 1400 1st Avenue North were reported during the month of May (2021) by the Billings Police Department.

Two females were shot, including a 16-year old, after each suffered a single gunshot wound in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North on May 1. A few days later on May 4, Billings Police reported another shooting in the same location after "an unknown male fired several rounds striking property" in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North.

On May 11, officers responded to a "weapons call" in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North at 3:30 am MDT on Tuesday morning (5/11), after a report of "shots fired" in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

