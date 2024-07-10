Snoring or Separate? The Great Sleep Divide

Do you sleep together? Today, there was a story we covered about couples that don't sleep in the same bed. In fact, most are sleeping in separate rooms after 10 years. The more emphasis that is put on a good night's sleep, the more people are making the move to the room next door. The main reason, as you might have guessed, is snoring, either by one or the other. Yes, women do snore too. In the more serious cases, people use CPAP machines, making it even worse.

The funny thing about it is more millennials sleep apart than older couples. It's awful not to be able to get a good night's sleep. The two things that I have trouble with are: number one, I can't shut down my brain. It keeps my engine revving when it should be cooling down. The cooling down is the other issue. I absolutely can't sleep when I'm hot. It has to be cool or cold, even in the winter. I don't want it warm where I sleep.

The sleep expert even suggested that people discuss their sleep requirements and conditions before they get married in order to avoid problems. If you do have conflicts with those issues, you are going to be sleeping alone no matter if you like it or not. A good solid 8 hours is what they recommend, and if you're with a snorer, a dog, or a restless leg partner, you aren't going to get it. Not only will your partner be tired, but they'll be crabby too.

