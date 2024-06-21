Friday Fragments: TV Stars, Schools, Doctors Appointments

A driving tip: please don't drive into the Muzzle Loader. It's been done.

Actor Donald Sutherland passed away at 88 this week. I always thought his role as Hawkeye in MASH* was one of his best. I never thought that Alan Alda's portrayal of the same character quite got there. I also loved him in Animal House. He reminded me of some of my professors in Missoula.

Yellowstone is back on TV on November 10th. Can't wait. They're advertising for extras next Tuesday. Ages 21-45. You must look like a media type.

Justin Timberlake got a DUI this week. I smell a benefit concert.

You can take the tour of our new $100 million Coca-Cola bottling plant this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. I'd kind of like to see that. There aren't too many tours of anything offered anymore.

I want to be able to do what Rory McIlroy did after the U.S. Open: hit a couple of bad shots then not talk to anybody for several weeks.

Louisiana has become the first state to REQUIRE that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom. Just for fun, ask your kids how many of the commandments they can name.

Huntley Project and Fromberg are both looking for bus drivers. I might have to go back to driving after the radio.

Had my first MRI this week. None of it is as bad as you think it is. Even the stuff that you have to drink is way better than it used to be.

Summer is here, and so is summer weather. Get out and enjoy your weekend.

See you back here Monday at 5.