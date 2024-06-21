Farmer Finishers: Weather, Dogs, and More

Today in Farmer Finishers, it truly is about being finished. If you look at the long-range forecast, there is really no significant rain coming in the future. We are now in the hot days with thunderstorms that really aren't that big, and it's really about luck. These cells of showers can drop much-needed rain, but it has to hit your zip code, or it's nothing. So, what you see is probably what you're going to get. The hay will be mediocre at best, and the wheat heads aren't going to fill like they should, so it will be average as well.

In Montana, it's all about timing, and the cool weather at night bought us more time than usual. But we'll deal with what we get because you just can't change the weather. Imagine, a few days ago, we had snow, and the Beartooth Pass was closed, and on Sunday we are going to see 100 degrees in the listening area.

The dog show is this weekend at Metra, and that's something you might want to check out. It's absolutely free too, which is nice. One of my goals before we leave here is to at least have one free admission day to the fair. We pay for the facility every year; we should be able to walk onto it and then spend our money without a gate charge. Try it once; you'll see the results.

Oh well, that's all a steer can do is try.

Have a great weekend, and we'll see you back here Monday at 5.