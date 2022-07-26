The Farmer's market time of year is here. Just about every town around has some type of Farmer's market. Some places even have two per week. People can find anything and everything that's in season.

The big issue in the Billings area is NO DOGS ALLOWED. They emphasize that over and over again.

I really don't know what the big deal is. You can bring your children and I've seen more of them touching stuff and putting their hands on things that they shouldn't. Some turn it into a playground and a play event. That's what kids do, so maybe the market is not an appropriate place for them either. Are transients allowed at the event to panhandle and ask for money? I'm sure.

No dogs allowed at Billings Farmers Market Credit: Canva loading...

Some of the other markets around let people have their animals as long as they are leashed. So either way, they lose customers. People who don't like dogs won't go if dogs are allowed and people who take their dogs everywhere may be offended by being excluded and won't go.

Maybe it's just a food-related code thing or a board of health thing too, who knows. It's kind of like the COVID thing; everyone and the person in charge has their own way of dealing with it. It's basically a decision without a lot of science involved.

In fact, you probably have a better chance of getting COVID at that event than you would be getting bit by a dog. I can live with it either way.

