Farmer Finishers: Air-Fryers, Traps, Skijoring

Loads to talk and read about this week in Farmer Finishers.

Mark asked me if I ever use olive oil, and the subject of grilled cheese sandwiches came up. Everybody has their own favorites, but I'm going to try doing one in the air-fryer. One lady told us they were awesome.

I know this may offend some of you, but I'm setting traps this weekend. Last night while checking heifers, I ran into a raccoon that was as big as a grizzly bear. That thing had to weigh 40 pounds. It's no wonder why I'm going through cat food like crazy. I promise pictures if I get him.

A great discussion this week with Dr. Garcia from School District 2 about the safety levy. It's available on our website or maybe the link if they put it here. Good stuff with the breakdown of where the money goes.

The MHSA decided not to use the metal detectors that Metra has, so let's hope for a safe tournament this weekend without any problems.

Skijoring this weekend is always a good time in Red Lodge, which made it to number two on my favorite town list this week. Be sure and listen next week too because we may have some info on a Flakes trip for next year. Nothing is in stone yet, but we're working on it and don't want you to miss out on what could be the final one.

And of course, the worst news for all of us is the time change this weekend. We need to move that to Friday night into Saturday so we have Sunday to adjust instead of Monday. Or better yet, ax it, I like that better...

See you Monday at 5.