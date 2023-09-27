Are You Prepared? Mark Has A Plan, And You Should, Too.

Are you prepared?

Do you have a current will? A quick Google of that showed an article from MSNBC that states that 67% of Americans have no estate plan or will. Which is mind-boggling to me. It's financially irresponsible for your loved ones to have not everything spelled out. That way there's no challenging the will. There's no fighting with family members over who gets what.

My plan is ready.

I'm sixty years old and at my age, a person should have a plan. And I do. I've talked to my daughter about it so she knows what to expect. I don't plan on dying anytime soon. But you never know when your time is up, right?

I've talked with friends about items that I'd like them to have if I go first. I thought about each item carefully. Then called the friends that I had singled out to get select items. My buddy Scott famously said, "Why do I have to get your Impala?!"

Keeping things interesting.

I've thought about who will benefit from my passing and of course, the ones who won't. I've got a couple of relatives who probably think that they've got a big payday coming. Surprise! Maybe if you would have picked up the phone and called once in a while, you might have done a little better.

I change my will every few years. And that usually has something to do with something in my family dynamic.

A celebration.

When I die, there will be no fundraiser. There will be a party. And it will be a great big one. And I'm buying the drinks. So, there will be no reason to not overdo it.

To quote my dad before he died, "I don't want people standing around talking quietly with each other. I want crying and carrying on!"

Make your will. You can do it online. And you don't have to hire a lawyer.