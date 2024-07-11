Mailbox Mishap? Avoid Courtroom Chaos

I remember reading advice columns back in the day in our local newspaper. Somebody would write Dear Abby a letter and explain their problems. And Abby would solve them. So, today, your old buddy Mark has some advice on how to avoid meeting sheriffs and judges.

I am as bad as anybody at looking through my mail. I generally am looking for my power, gas, garbage, and credit card bills. And that means that most of the sale flyers and political nonsense don't get looked at. But for some of you, there's one you need to keep an eye out for your jury duty questionnaire.

There are a large number of folks who have been sent their questionnaires but haven't filled them out. Go to Facebook and check out the Yellowstone County Sheriff's page to see if your name is on there. And if it is, you'd better get that paperwork filled out, or you'll soon meet a sheriff and a judge.

Jury duty is like death and taxes. It's part of being a grown-up. And like most of you, I was on their rolls many times for a number of years and never got called in to be interviewed for the jury. That changed a couple of years ago. And to be honest, it was an interesting experience. Two things that you should know if you're a juror for the first time: One, everything moves at the presiding judge's pace and you can't hurry things up. And two, you have to wear long pants to the courtroom.