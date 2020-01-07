Impossible Foods is now coming out with plant-based pork and sausage. They hope it will generate the same enthusiasm as their plant-based beef. If you want plant-based meat, eat beef. Beef is just plants that have been turned into meat. Cows eat grass, hay, corn, silage, etc., and all plants that pass through the digestive process are turned into meat. No additives, no preservatives, no test tubes, no machines, no labs-- just turning plants into meat. Natural vitamins and minerals built right in. That's why my slogan should be used now nation-wide: BEEF The Original Plant-Based Meat. It can't be more simple than that.