Before Cell Phones, There Was Family Board Game Time in This Montana Household

I wish more kids today knew about board games. As kids, we didn't have cell phones or WiFi. We sat down at the kitchen table and interacted with friends and family and played board games.

And in our family, folks usually got both my sister and me a new game for Christmas. I remember beating her at Battleship (because I cheated). And she was better than I was at Kerplunk.

Mom and Dad would play Monopoly or Life with us when we were younger. Then when we got older we moved more into card games at the family gatherings we would play Crazy Canasta and Gin Rummy. And when I was a teenager, all of the grown-ups drank. So there were a couple of holidays skipped because somebody accused somebody else of cheating.

But the one that probably got played the most in our kitchen was Scrabble. And my mom was the undefeated champion. She had a couple of friends that would make dates specifically to play the game. And I couldn't beat her until after I was out of high school.

Dad was the champ when we got the dominos out and played "Mexican Train". When it came to that game, he was the luckiest human I have ever known. He lost once IN a while. But not very often.

My daughter and I still play "Sorry". Speaking of incredible luck, I know a kid. I tell her that when she's old enough to buy lottery tickets, she should. And not only is she lucky, but she's also mean and vindictive. There is usually an evil laugh as one of my pieces gets knocked back home by one of hers.

There might be a game night at my house soon. I haven't played most of them in years. And I've still got a bunch of them in my closet.