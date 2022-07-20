Learning the “Pots”, One Montana Radio Legend To Another

I remember when I was a teenager and would go to the Holiday Village in Great Falls to visit my dad at work. KMON was in the mall back then. And they had a window where mall shoppers could stop and watch whoever was on the air. Which is all warm and fuzzy.

But, many who stopped and watched were not always the kind of people you want gawking at you.

And in my mind, if you stand there in a mall and watch somebody on a radio station, I'll keep my eye out for you when I'm going to my car after I get off work.

Anyway, when I visited Dad I remember marveling at the fact that he knew what each button did. And things have come full circle because now I know. Keep in mind that I don't know what all the buttons on the stupid iPhones do. But I can tell you what each of the "pots", as we call them, do.

Fast forward to last spring when our company installed a different computer system. And almost everything stayed the same. Almost. The controls for the microphones, commercial pots, and button bars were on. But the pot for playing back phone calls got moved over one pot. Which is only about an inch and a half.

Mark struggled. A lot.

But now, after a little over a year, I have been retrained.

Let me know if you'd like me to push one of our many buttons for you.