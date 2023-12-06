Getting Better At Technology, But Still Frustrated By It

Can vs. want.

I know I'm not tech savvy but I can do the basics and I am getting much better. Just because I can do it doesn't mean that I want to do it.

A hassle.

It's getting to the point where I may not ever be able to order fast food. If I have a hankering for a Papa John's pizza, I might as well forget it. They don't take phone orders where you talk to anyone there.

My experience a couple of weeks ago left me considering scratching McDonald's off the list, too. I think if I had used the app, my sandwich would have been better.

McD's just announced that they are going to open another 10,000 restaurants by 2027. That would give them 50,000 total worldwide. You folks know how hard it is to find employees, where are they going to find another quarter of a million employees?

What's going to happen?

The answer is more technology. The ordering will all have to be done on your phone or touch screens. I sure don't want to eat my fries after touching a touch screen used by thousands of germ spreaders.

I must admit, I'm not the typical user and I really do like the self-checkouts at the stores. So, I am making headway but right now I guess it's either Godfathers or Wendy's. I like doing things online now. It is quicker and easier but on a spur of the moment like a quick food stop, I still like to order through a person on the other end.

