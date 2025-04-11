These Are the Best Bars for Trivia Nights in Billings

I'm only good at one category of trivia: music.

I've been in the broadcast industry since I was old enough to work. A byproduct of this career choice is that my head is filled with useless music trivia and an ability to "name that tune" with uncanny accuracy.

Put me on Jeopardy!, however, and I would fail miserably. I've got a lot of random facts in my noggin, but that show makes me feel dumb. I could probably hold my own on Who Wants to be a Millionaire or Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader, but I digress.

Trivia nights are popular in Billings. Here are some of the best.

Bar games are fun. Whether it's shooting pool, throwing darts, or playing bar bingo, having something to do while you sip a cocktail or brewski can make a night out much more interactive and enjoyable. Several bars in Billings host Trivia Nights.

Trending: Casual Dining Has a New #1. A Fourth Montana Location is Coming

The Grandstand Sports Bar & Casino. Credit Google Maps The Grandstand Sports Bar & Casino. Credit Google Maps loading...

The Grandstand - Trivia Night every Wednesday at 7 PM.

I know the host, Travis Lee, and can vouch that this guy is a Trivia Night pro. He creates original questions and accepts category suggestions from guests for the following week's round. Don't forget to order a basket of the Grandstand's famous chicken wings.

Fenways's (formerly Manny's). Credit Michael Foth, TSM Fenways's (formerly Manny's). Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Fenway's Trivia Night is every Tuesday night.

Formerly Manny's, this fun West End bar and casino recently completed a renovation and rebranding as Fenways. The smashburgers are tasty.

Diamond X. Credit Google Maps Diamond X. Credit Google Maps loading...

Diamond X - Trivia Night every Wednesday

Heading further on to the West End, trivia fans can enjoy a lively match at Diamond X. Try their pizza next time you stop by.

Thirsty Street. Credit Google Maps Thirsty Street. Credit Google Maps loading...

Thirsty Street Brewing - Trivia Night every Wednesday

Craft beer fans can combine their passion for trivia + beers at this eclectic downtown brewery. Thirsty Street has a new kitchen called Michelle's Pantry. We haven't had a chance to try it yet, but the menu looks amazing.

406 Kitchen and Taproom. Credit Michael Foth, TSM 406 Kitchen and Taproom. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

406 Kitchen & Taproom - Trivia Night every Wednesday

Downtowners will find a fun Trivia Night - and great food and drinks - at the 406. The rooftop patio is extremely popular in the summer as well.

Tiny's Tavern Tiny's Tavern - Credit: Google Maps loading...

Tiny's Tavern - Trivia Night on Tuesday

I've tried to re-create Tiny's signature Orange Crush drink at home several times and fail miserably. The recipe is a closely guarded secret. However, it's no secret that Tiny's has trivia every week.

Pepper's. Credit Google Maps Pepper's. Credit Google Maps loading...

Pepper's - Trivia Night every Thursday

Pepper's has a great vibe. It's where I met my spouse nearly 20 years ago.

Get our free mobile app

The 2nd Shift. Credit Google Maps The 2nd Shift. Credit Google Maps loading...

2nd Shift - Trivia Night every Tuesday

Right on the Billings/Lockwood border, the 2nd Shift is a great bar for affordable, home-style food and drinks. Check their Facebook page for Trivia Night details.

Honorable mention.

The Vig Alehouse in the Heights and the Blue Cat in Huntley both host trivia nights, typically once a month. Watch their Facebook pages for dates and details. Did we miss your favorite trivia spot? Shoot me an email, michael.foth@townsquaremedia.com and I'll add it to the list.

The Eye Popping Food Prices of 1860s Montana Do you think egg prices are bad now? Be glad you didn't live in 1860s Montana when the cost of essentials like sugar, flour, vegetables, and eggs was through the roof. Gallery Credit: Michael Foth