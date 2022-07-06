Billings Dog Ready For Adventure and Available For Adoption

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a playful, lovable Boxer mix who is waiting for you at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Her name is Penny and she is 4 years old.

Here's what our friends at YVAS have to say about this sweet girl:

Penny is a wonderful dog! She loves to play with other dogs and especially loves to play with TOYS. Penny needs an active home where she can get tons of love and affection from her people. Plenty of adventures and/or a securely fenced in yard will help Penny live her very best life.

If you would like to find out more information about Penny or to set up an appointment to meet her, CLICK HERE.

