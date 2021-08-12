With the Northwest Region sending two teams this year to the Little League World Series, our club from Billings only needs one win to punch their ticket to Williamsport, PA.

Because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions, little league teams from outside the United States won't be competing this year, so that opens the door for more American teams to compete in the 2021 Little League World Series.

Taking place August 19 through 29, the Little League World Series will feature two teams in the tournament from the West, Midwest, Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest regions.

Montana is represented by Boulder Arrowhead Little League from Billings, who beat Idaho 6-5 on Monday (August 9) and will now face Washington at 7pm tonight (Thursday 8/12) on a live, nationally televised ESPN broadcast.

To reach the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Boulder Arrowhead from Billings needs to win 1 of their final 2 games in the Northwest Regional that is taking place in San Bernardino, California.

If Billings loses tonight, they will still play for a shot at the World Series on Friday (8/13) at 7pm against Oregon. If they win, Boulder Arrowhead will be in the championship on Saturday evening at 6pm MDT against the winner of Oregon and Washington.

All 3 of the final games in the Little League World Series Northwest Regional will be televised live on ESPN.

Billings Boulder Arrowhead versus Washington begins at 7pm MDT, and can be seen on ESPN Channel 36 on Spectrum, 206 on DirectTV.

