Billings Nonprofit in Need, The Breakfast Flakes Step Up in One Way They Can

Since we ordered the metal detector for the folks at Tumbleweed in Billings yesterday, I thought I'd post a few pictures of when we toured the facility a few weeks ago.

This is a great organization that is nonprofit and cares for homeless teens.

One of their biggest problems is that the kids can't stay the night due to the fire code. And fire code says that you have to have sprinklers. And they don't. And the building that they are in right now is actually four buildings all joined together. And that building is on property that's owned by the railroad.

Credit: Google Maps

So they would like to build a new facility on a piece of land that they owned. And that is just not an option at this time.

They've got a really nice kitchen setup there. So they do some cooking. And for a lot of these kids, it's the only hot meal that they get that day.

We are going to send several Flakesgiving boxes to them because we can help a bunch of kids quickly.

The pantry shelves were a little light on inventory during our visit. They are always happy to accept donated food and clothing.

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM

I wish we had a few million bucks to help get them a new building that the kids could stay overnight in.

But their board members are working very hard to help these kids out in any way they can. And are very determined to do so.

But providing a metal detector is what we can do.