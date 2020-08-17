Billings Under Heat Advisory Until 9pm Tuesday (8/18)

According to CBS News, one of the hottest temperatures in America in at least 107 years occurred yesterday in Death Valley, California, with a recording of 130 degrees.

While temps around Yellowstone County aren't expected to be that high, many records could be broken throughout the state of Montana today, with highs forecast to be in the triple digits.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 12 Noon MDT today (Monday 8/17) through 9pm MDT on Tuesday (8/18). Portions of north central Wyoming, and central and south central Montana are included in the advisory, including Billings. The high temperature is forecast to be 102 degrees today in Billings, with lows tonight in the upper 60's.

Some isolated thunderstorms are possible today and tomorrow, with temperatures beginning to cool later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.

If you are going to be out today, here are some precautions from the National Weather Service:

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

With hot temperatures, that means an increase of wildfires through Wednesday. N.W.S. reminds residents to:

Avoid outdoor burning

Secure trailer chains

Properly extinguish cigarette butts

Avoid any equipment that could spark