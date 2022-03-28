Billings Weather Whiplash, Close to 80 Degrees then Snow?

It feels like spring has arrived in the Billings after a weekend with mild temperatures and an even warmer start to the week, but you may not want to put away your winter coat and snow boots just yet.

According to the current forecast from the National Weather Service, the high temperature on Monday (3/28) is expected to be around 78 degrees in the Magic City, but then a "strong cold front" will move through our region on Monday night.

That will elevate the risk of fire weather through our area from Monday afternoon and early evening when temperatures will be around 80 degrees, the humidity will be low, and winds are expected to have gusts 30 to 40 mph.

Chances for rain will overspread western and central portions of

the area during Monday night. Rain continues Tuesday and will mix

with snow at the lower elevations from northwest to southeast

during the day. Chances for snow will taper off Tuesday night

into Wednesday morning. -National Weather Service

No significant snow accumulation is expected in lower elevations around Billings, and an inch or two of accumulation is possible in some foothills, according to the N.W.S.

Temperatures will be significantly colder on Tuesday (3/29) when the Billings forecast high is expected to be in the mid 40's. But will warm back up into the 50's on Wednesday (3/30).

But there is another chance of rain and snow later in the week for Yellowstone County, according to the current forecast from the National Weather Service. On Thursday night (3/31) there is a 30 percent chance of rain and snow mix, and all snow possible after midnight through noon on Friday, April 1.

No significant snow accumulation is expected for the Billings area with either of these weather systems, with temperatures rising back to the 50's next Friday, and around 60 on Saturday and Sunday, according to the N.W.S. prediction.

