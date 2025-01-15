Another Wet Nose Wednesday is upon us, and our featured pet this week from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is simply a great dog. His name is Sparky, and he's a 7-year-old Border Collie/Lab Mix, said Lindsay Dillon, Volunteer Coordinator at YVAS.

Sparky seems like an intelligent dog. While he's middle-aged, he's still quite active and very alert. Many dogs seem to prefer treats over toys, but not Sparky!

"Will you play with me?" Credit Michael Foth, TSM "Will you play with me?" Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Let's play!

This guy is all about playtime, whether it's a rope tug, a tennis ball, or a stuffed toy. Lindsay said he insisted on bringing his favorite toy with him on the car ride from the shelter, and he rarely let the toy out of sight during his in-studio visit today.

Sparky was surrendered to the shelter. Sad, right? Our staff understands that sometimes legitimate circumstances arise for surrendering a pet, but it's still heartbreaking when we hear about dogs like Sparky who find themselves at an animal shelter, after spending SEVEN YEARS with their human(s).

YVAS 2024 Stats. Credit Michael Foth/TSM, YVAS graphic, used with permission. YVAS 2024 Stats. Credit Michael Foth/TSM, YVAS graphic, used with permission. loading...

He'll be your best friend.

Sparky is a medium-large dog, with a thick, mostly black coat. He has a white underbelly and chest area, with white feet and we're guessing he tops the scale at around 75 to 80 pounds. This pup will likely do well with respectful children. Plenty of attention and playtime will make him a happy, happy dog.

Sparky! Credit Michael Foth, TSM Sparky! Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

You can browse all of the pets currently available at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter HERE. Remember to check back often if you're interested in a certain breed, as the inventory at YVAS changes daily, plus a constant stream of "foster" dogs and cats become available each week.

Thank you, Shipton's Big R for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

