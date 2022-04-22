Some portions of Yellowstone County could get a significant amount of snow accumulation this weekend, with another spring storm bringing whiteout conditions to parts of Montana.

The National Weather Service has already issued a Blizzard Warning that will be in effect from midnight on Friday (4/22) through 6 pm MDT on Saturday evening (4/23) for southern Big Horn and Rosebud counties, and the Sheridan foothills in Wyoming.

Up to 12 inches of snow and wind gusts over 55 mph are possible in areas south and east of Billings, including Miles City and Glendive.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect beginning Friday night (4/22) for Red Lodge and the Beartooth Foothills where 4 to 9 inches of heavy snow is predicted, and wind gusts over 35 mph are possible.

Currently, there are no weather warnings for Yellowstone County, but there could still be several inches of accumulation around Billings. The current prediction from the National Weather Service has the city of Billings getting less than an inch of snow.

Even if snow doesn't pile up in the Magic City, we're still supposed to receive up to an inch and a half of precipitation from Friday through Saturday night.

Any snow we do get this weekend won't be sticking around long. According to the current forecast for Billings from the Weather Channel, temperatures will climb back into the mid-60s on Monday (4/25) and lower 70s by Tuesday (4/26).

If you must travel through the Blizzard or Winter Storm Warning areas this weekend, check road conditions before beginning your journey.

CLICK HERE to see the live Montana Road Report.

CLICK HERE to see road conditions in Wyoming.

