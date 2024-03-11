Honoring Jimmy Buffett: Legends Unite for Tribute Concert

When some people die, their friends will have wakes; with others, it's memorial services. With musicians, it's a concert.

Jimmy Buffett passed away last September, and a few of his friends are going to get together and "jam." It always takes a little work to get the big music stars to have the same day free to do a concert like this one.

Thursday, April 11th at the Hollywood Bowl in California, Jimmy's friends are going to pay tribute to him.

Get our free mobile app

Scheduled to appear are Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Zac Brown, Jackson Browne, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, and, of course, The Coral Reefer Band.

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM loading...

This should be a great show and hopefully, they record it for those of us not attending to be able to see it.

Getting tickets to this show will be like getting the golden ticket from Willy Wonka. There's a pre-sale for American Express cardholders. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Jimmy Buffett was one concert that was on my bucket list that I just never got around to. But I've got friends (Parrot Heads) who traveled to see him double-digit times all around the United States. I saw pictures of a show he played where the stage was on the water in some bay and to attend the show, you had to go in a boat.

Even though I never got to see him perform, I did get to pay 12 bucks for a beer at Air Margaritaville, just outside the Cancun airport.