Friday Fragments: Politics, Tech, AC

We had a couple of big political items that dominated the news this week.

First, the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. An exceedingly small amount of information has been given to us by our government.

Second, the number of prominent Democrats calling for Joe Biden to withdraw from the race.

Bob Newhart passed at 94 years of age. I loved him as Will Ferrell's dad in the movie "Elf."

We had a big countrywide computer snafu this morning which grounded all flights. Being stuck at an airport is a miserable experience because it's all out of your control. I was surprised that our computers here at the radio station were all working as they were supposed to. When our computers go down, Paul and I go to Stella's for cinnamon rolls. It's a great policy.

Although it wasn't nearly as big in your world as it was in mine, the air conditioning at my house needed to be replaced. I went eight days without cool air. So if you saw me sitting in a restaurant for a couple of hours, it's not because the service was slow. It was because they had good air conditioning. I also took a couple of extra afternoon cruises because my pickup has amazing AC. But I've got a brand-new system now and a ten-year guarantee to go with it, so I'm set.

Thanks to everybody who showed up at the Blue Cat for Wilson Wednesday with special guest Aaron Flint. Close to $2,000 in gift cards and swag was handed out. Also, they have amazing AC.

See you back here Monday at 5.